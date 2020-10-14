Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,622 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,287 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Xilinx by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,648 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Xilinx by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $331,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,401 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,449,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after acquiring an additional 391,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

