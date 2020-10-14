Scout Investments Inc. Sells 45,736 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,736 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.47% of Omnicell worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 930.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

