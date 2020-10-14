Scout Investments Inc. Sells 6,426 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $18,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Bank of America assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.67.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $883.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 14.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $841.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $726.04. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

