Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $74,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $756.55.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,028.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $976.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $840.59. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,033.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total value of $947,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total transaction of $764,626.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,310,063.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

