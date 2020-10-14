Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,250 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.53% of Synovus Financial worth $16,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,074,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 80,807 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,944,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,920,000 after purchasing an additional 151,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

