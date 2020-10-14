SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Trading Down 7.5%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s stock price traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.47. 754,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,128,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SCWorx stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SCWorx worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

