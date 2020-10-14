Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI)

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OI. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:OI opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Owens-Illinois has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.64.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $372,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens-Illinois by 162.6% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens-Illinois by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

