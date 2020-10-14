Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NYSE:CCK opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $83.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 46.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 51.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 353.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 161.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

