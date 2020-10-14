Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Gap Down to $47.68

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.68, but opened at $45.00. Senior shares last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 346,108 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNR shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Senior from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Senior from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Senior from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 95.86 ($1.25).

The company has a market capitalization of $186.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.90.

Senior (LON:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.20) ($0.00) by GBX 0.92 ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Senior plc will post 1709.0000214 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

