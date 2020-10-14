ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Down 6.5%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.61. 2,001,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,441,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShiftPixy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $45.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.55) by $4.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ShiftPixy by 377.6% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ShiftPixy by 256.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment administrative services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary jobs in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

