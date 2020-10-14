Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,040.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,286.00 to $1,318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,022.25.

Shopify stock opened at $1,106.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,814.05, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $994.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $843.85. Shopify has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Shopify by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,635,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shopify by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after acquiring an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Shopify by 171.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,099,000 after acquiring an additional 244,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

