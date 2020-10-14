Short Interest in Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Drops By 96.9%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the September 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FIOGF opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Fiore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22.

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.