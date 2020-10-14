Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Increases By 487.2%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 487.2% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of PFD stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 81,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $189,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

