Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Increases By 3,480.0%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 3,480.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the second quarter worth about $462,000.

Shares of ALTY opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th.

