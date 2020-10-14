Short Interest in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Drops By 96.9%

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IROQ opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 2,177.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of IF Bancorp worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

