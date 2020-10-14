Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Rises By 1,615.6%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 506,100 shares, a growth of 1,615.6% from the September 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

