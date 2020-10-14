Short Interest in Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Declines By 97.4%

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBCC opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Long Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

About Long Blockchain

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade under the The Original Long Island brand name. In addition, the company focuses on developing and investing in blockchain technology solutions.

