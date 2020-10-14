Short Interest in Sulzer AG (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Decreases By 97.7%

Sulzer AG (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sulzer in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Sulzer alerts:

OTCMKTS SULZF opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. Sulzer has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $109.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02.

About Sulzer

Sulzer Ltd provides products and services for the oil and gas, power, water, and other markets in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.