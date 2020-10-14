Signature Bank Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $8.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $84.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

