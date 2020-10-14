Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 271,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 41,939 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 126.0% during the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $82.87.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.