Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $216.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.