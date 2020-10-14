Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. BofA Securities cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.58.

NYSE:AJG opened at $108.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $110.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

