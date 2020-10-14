Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

