Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,766,000.

PSK opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

