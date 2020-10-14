Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.