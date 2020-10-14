Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 197.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Ford Motor by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 8,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 103,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

NYSE F opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

