Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.8% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $171.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.