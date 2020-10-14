Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.