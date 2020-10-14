Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 643 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.42.

CRL stock opened at $244.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.80 and a 200-day moving average of $184.73. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $245.93.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

