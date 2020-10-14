Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 626 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $382.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.31. The company has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.