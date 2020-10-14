SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) (LON:SBTX) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) (LON:SBTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.00. SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 1,642,567 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $24.66 million and a PE ratio of -15.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.37.

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) Company Profile (LON:SBTX)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. The company focuses on the development of SkinBiotix technology for use in cosmetic, infection control, and eczema applications. It has an agreement with Croda International Plc for the design and manufacture of a new active cosmetic skincare ingredient based on its SkinBiotix skin microbiome technology.

