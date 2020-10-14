Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WORK. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Slack Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Slack Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. Slack Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 330,633 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,481.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $47,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 448,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,298,286. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 78.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 436,897 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 115.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

