Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Shares Gap Up to $97.50

Smartspace Software PLC (LON:SMRT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.50, but opened at $102.00. Smartspace Software shares last traded at $96.22, with a volume of 51,844 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (3.47) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.40) (($0.11)) by GBX 4.93 ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartspace Software PLC will post -5.662921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT)

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

