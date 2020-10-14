Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.95.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $249.61 on Monday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

