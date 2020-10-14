Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.95.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $249.61 on Monday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $276,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

