Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNOW. Barclays started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.95.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $249.61 on Monday. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

