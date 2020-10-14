Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Barclays assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.95.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $249.61 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.