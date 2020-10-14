Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Shares of SNOW opened at $249.61 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

