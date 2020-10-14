Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €37.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) (ETR:SOW) received a €37.00 ($43.53) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.82 ($44.49).

Shares of ETR SOW opened at €37.76 ($44.42) on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 1 year high of €44.50 ($52.35). The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.29.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (SOW.F)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

