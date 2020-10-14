Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

NYSE:SON opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 507,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,237,000 after purchasing an additional 397,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 300,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 105,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

