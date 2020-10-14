SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Trading Down 6.6%

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) fell 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $20.08. 1,502,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 489,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPTN. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

The company has a market cap of $739.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.1925 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,112 shares in the company, valued at $926,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $270,000. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in SpartanNash by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

