SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $110,936,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,915 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $364,197,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,558,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,825,000 after purchasing an additional 634,639 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.67 and a 200 day moving average of $170.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

