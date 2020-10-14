Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares dropped 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 2,557,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,191,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPPI. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $625.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 410,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,744,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,554 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,231,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,253,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

