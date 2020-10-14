Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Stag Industrial has increased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.