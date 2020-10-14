Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $40,420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

