Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 4.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 54,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $3,169,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 15,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

