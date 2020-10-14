Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 159.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

