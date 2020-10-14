STASIS EURO (EURS) One Day Volume Tops $1.03 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00010158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokens.net, DSX, Ethfinex and DDEX. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $37.06 million and $1.03 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

EURS is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DDEX, IDCM, OKCoin, Tokens.net, DSX, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

