StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s previous close.

STEP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $25.18 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

