Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sterling Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $15.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.36. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.70 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Construction by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 84.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139,235 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sterling Construction by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,519,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 98,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

